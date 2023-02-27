CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday night after a driver ran a red light in Cambridge, according to police.

Police say the driver ran the light, smashed into another car, then hit two buildings at the corner of Western and Putnam Avenues.

One person was trapped inside a car, but was rescued. Everyone is expected to be okay.

The damage to the buildings is minor.

While You Were Sleeping: Officers, @CambridgeMAFire & @ProEMSCambridge responded to a 2-car crash at Western & Putnam Ave. Following an investigation, it was determined 1 of the drivers drove through a red light & crashed into another car before hitting the edge of 2 buildings. pic.twitter.com/yeYttjacVu — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 26, 2023

