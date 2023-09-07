DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Thursday when a tree fell on a car in Douglas, the town’s police chief said.

The incident happened on South Street where a photo shared with 7NEWS showed a car stuck under the trunk of a tree laying across the roadway.

Douglas Police Chief Nick Miglionico, in a statement to 7NEWS said the tree fell around 3 p.m., causing significant injuries for the car’s driver and minor injuries for a passenger in the car.

In addition to hitting the car and a nearby home, the tree also took down electrical wires, according to Miglionico.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 566 energy customers without power in Douglas as of around 5:50 p.m. As crews work to restore power, Miglionico said South Street will remain closed for the time being between its intersections with Main Street and Downs Road.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 4:30 p.m., spotting the car still stuck under the tree in the middle of the street.

No further information was immediately available.

