DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Thursday when a tree fell on a car in Douglas, the town’s police chief said.

The incident happened on South Street where a photo shared with 7NEWS showed a car stuck under the trunk of a tree laying across the roadway.

Douglas Police Chief Nick Miglionico, in a statement to 7NEWS said the tree fell around 3 p.m., causing significant injuries for the car’s driver and minor injuries for a passenger in the car.

In addition to hitting the car and a nearby home, the tree also took down electrical wires, according to Miglionico. 

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 566 energy customers without power in Douglas as of around 5:50 p.m. As crews work to restore power, Miglionico said South Street will remain closed for the time being between its intersections with Main Street and Downs Road.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 4:30 p.m., spotting the car still stuck under the tree in the middle of the street. 

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox