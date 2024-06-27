MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured by falling tree limbs at a church in Manchester, N.H. Thursday afternoon, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

At around 12:36 p.m., firefighters responded to the First Congressional Church on Hanover Street for a large portion of a tree that had fallen, the department said.

Crews freed a man and woman from underneath the tree limbs, officials said. They told first responders a gust of wind blew through just before the portion of the tree fell.

The man was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department. First responders requested a second ambulance for the woman, but she later refused treatment.

The tree limbs also damaged a car parked on Hanover Street, the department said.

The street was closed while Manchester Parks and Recreation crews removed debris from the area.

