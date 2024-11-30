LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with burn injuries suffered in a cooking-related flash fire in Lakeville on Friday.

Crews responding to a reported fire at a home on Woodland Ridge Road around 2 p.m. learned that the fire had been extinguished by two people were injured at the scene, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

An investigation determined the injuries were suffered when the homeowners were serving a traditional Portuguese dish called Chouriço à Bombeiro, which translates to “firefighter’s chourico”. The dish involves the use of an open flame to cook the meat in a serving dish.

As additional alcohol was being added to maintain the flame, a flash fire occurred. A gust of wind is reported to have come through an open window at this instant, causing the flashfire to spread about the kitchen.

A man and a girl were burned. Bystanders used towels, rugs, and blankets to smother the flames.

Due to the severity of the injuries suffered by the man, a medical helicopter was requested and responded to a nearby landing zone. The girl was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with burns that did not appear to be serious.

In a statement, Lakeville Fire Chief Mike O’Brien said, “Our firefighters and paramedics did an outstanding job of quickly and professionally managing the incident, providing advanced medical care to these victims. Our thoughts are with the family tonight and we are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)