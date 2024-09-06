ERROL, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Friday in a crash in northern New Hampshire involving a moose and two dump trucks, state police said.

The crash happened near 6:30 a.m. on Route 16 in Errol.

Citing an initial on-scene investigation, police said a 38-year-old from Milan, New Hampshire was driving north in one of the dump trucks when he hit a moose that had entered the road.

Police said the driver lost control after the impact and slammed head-on into the second dump truck on the southbound said of the road.

State police said emergency crews brought the driver of the first dump truck to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other truck was medically cleared at the scene.

State police shared a photo from the crash site showing both dump trucks with heavy damage.

Police said the crash remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon and asked anyone with information to reach out by email at Brandon.M.Girardi@DOS.NH.GOV.

