HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after making contact with electrical wires in Hyannis on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported industrial accident at a home on Hamden Circle around 5:15 p.m. found two people injured. One was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, the other was taken to a Boston-area hospital by medical helicopter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

