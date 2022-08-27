CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire ripped through a home on Rumford Street in Concord, N.H. just after midnight Saturday.

Fire officials say two people jumped from a second-story window to escape prior to firefighters arriving.

Investigators say while crews were fighting the fire in the back of the house, a hose burst and the hydrant outside the home broke loose, sending water shooting 20 feet into the air.

After more first responders arrived, the flames were eventually knocked down around 4:30 a.m.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion, and a resident of the home was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

