WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed in a crash following a funeral in Watertown Tuesday morning.

The multi-car crash took place on Bigelow Avenue.

Family members of the victims say the cars were returning from the cemetery after attending the funeral of another relative at the Armenian Memorial Church.

The victims were going back to the church for the mercy meal with family and other friends when they were killed.

The scene remained sealed for hours while Watertown police and state troopers from the collision analysis unit worked to piece together exactly how it happened.

