BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after emergency crews rescued them from the water in Boston Harbor, officials said.

Officials said Boston police responded to the area near the remenants of the Long Island Bridge shortly before 7 p.m.

One person was in the water and one person was in a kayak.

There was no immediate update on the condition of the people who were rescued.

