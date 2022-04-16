BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters pulled two people from the wreckage of a rollover crash in Boston’s Back Bay section Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Clarendon Street found a vehicle flipped on its roof with two people trapped inside.

Video from the scene showed first responders using tools to pry open the vehicle.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)