2 people rescued after falling over NH dam

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued Monday after falling over a dam at the Wiswall Falls Mills Site in Durham, officials say.

Durham police and fire responded to the scene Monday afternoon for reports of people that had been washed over the Wiswall dam, according to a press release issued Monday night by the Durham Fire Department.

Once they arrived, officials found two people on a small island just downstream from the dam.

A rope rescue system was set up by officials, who forged across the elevated river to the island.

The two stranded victims were supplied with personal floatation devices and brought back to the shore via the rope rescue system.

They were both evaluated by personnel, treated for minor scrapes and bumps, and then released.

Durham Fire Chief David Emanuel cautioned people to the dangers of swimming in rivers with swift waters, saying that elevated river levels can drastically increase the strength of its currents and overpower even the most experienced swimmers.

