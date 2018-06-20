2 people rescued from apartment building fire in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to rescue two people who became trapped after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Newton Wednesday.

Emergency officials responding to a blaze on Langley Road about 4:30 p.m. were alerted to a pair of residents who were still stuck inside the building and unable to get out, fire officials said.

While battling the fire, crews managed to evacuate the trapped people to safety. They are both expected to be OK.

A third resident, who was initially trapped but escaped without any help, suffered burn injuries, fire officials said.

One of the building’s residents said her dog alerted her to smoky conditions, allowing her to quickly dial 911.

“All of a sudden, she started freaking out,” the woman said. “I look over, I’m smelling smoke, and there is smoke coming out of the building.””

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a laundry room and all of the residents have since been allowed back inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

