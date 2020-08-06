2 people rescued from burning apartment building in Everett; dozens displaced

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued from an Everett apartment building that went up in flames early Thursday morning, displacing dozens of residents.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Linden Street around 1:30 a.m. worked quickly to get two people out of the building, which had caught fire on the second floor, according to the Everett fire chief.

Lydia Salazar, who lives directly above where the fire started, recalled talking to her neighbor who had become trapped in the building due to the blaze.

“Flames, I saw flames coming out of his apartment, yeah. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this whole place is gonna go up in fire.’ That’s what I thought, that it was just gonna go up,” she said, “and then the lady over here, she started screaming out of the window, asking if there’s really a fire. And I said, ‘Yeah, you need to get out.’ And she said, ‘I can’t. There’s fire in the hallway, and I’m not able to get out.'”

There were no reported injuries and firefighters extinguished the flames.

Between 40 and 50 people have been temporarily displaced and residents who live closest to the apartment that caught on fire may be displaced longer due to smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

