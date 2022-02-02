FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued from a burning home in Framingham early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Prospect Street found heavy flames coming from the second floor.
A man and a woman were removed from the house, fire officials said.
The woman was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center as a precaution, while the man was not taken to a hospital, fire officials added.
No additional information has been released.
An investigation remains ongoing.
