WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were pulled from the third floor of a burning home in Worcester on Sunday night, officials said.

The people were rescued from the third floor of a home on Cohasset Street, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

The fire displaced eight people.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox