WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were pulled from the third floor of a burning home in Worcester on Sunday night, officials said.

The people were rescued from the third floor of a home on Cohasset Street, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

The fire displaced eight people.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

