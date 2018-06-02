SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 9 in Southborough Saturday.

Crews rescued two occupants inside of the car that landed in a ditch around 5 p.m.

Witnesses told 7News that another driver tried to make a U-turn but was hit by the car that ended up in the ditch.

The condition of the two people rescued remains unclear.

