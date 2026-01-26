BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car in Belmont early Monday morning that left two people hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle struck by a commuter rail train around 4 a.m. determined a 2014 Avalon had been stuck on the tracks when it was hit, according to police.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox