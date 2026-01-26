BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car in Belmont early Monday morning that left two people hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle struck by a commuter rail train around 4 a.m. determined a 2014 Avalon had been stuck on the tracks when it was hit, according to police.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

