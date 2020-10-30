2 people seriously injured in 4 car pile up on Mass. Pike in Westboro

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured in a multi-car crash in Westboro on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike around 12:40 p.m.

Two victims were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Their conditions have not been released.

It is unclear if slick conditions created by falling snow attributed to the crash.

No further information was made available.

