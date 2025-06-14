MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are seriously injured after a stabbing in Milton Friday night.

State police say around 7:35, troopers responded to 267 Blue Hills Parkway for reports of a stabbing.

Once there, officials say they found two victims on the ground suffering from serious injuries.

Several crews responded and are on the scene investigating.

