MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are seriously injured after a stabbing in Milton Friday night.

State police say around 7:35, troopers responded to 267 Blue Hills Parkway for reports of a stabbing.

Once there, officials say they found two victims on the ground suffering from serious injuries.

Several crews responded and are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

