CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Canton.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 25 assisted in transporting two people to area hospitals to be treated for serious injuries, according to state police.

The Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, Crime Scene Services, and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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