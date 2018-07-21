WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been seriously injured in a Massachusetts rollover single-car crash.

Police say a car was driving in West Bridgewater on Saturday morning when it lost control and exited a roadway, re-entered it and rolled over.

A 27-year-old driver from Brockton and 25-year-old passenger from Whitman were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police say their injuries are serious, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)