BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent, single-vehicle crash in Bridgewater on Sunday morning that left two people hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 357 Pine St. around 7 a.m. found a Chevrolet Cruze that had left the roadway and slammed into a tree, according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

The male driver and female passenger were both suffering from severe injiries.

The male driver was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The female passenger was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

