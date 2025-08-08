RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were shot and killed inside a Raynham home Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Officials say the two people were found dead at a home on Elm Street.

The Bristol County District Attorney says Marie Hunt, 37, was found shot dead in a locked bedroom and Mark Henshaw, 35 was also found shot in the head.

Officials also say two children were found unharmed inside the home.

