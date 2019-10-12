2 people shot during wedding ceremony at Pelham, NH church, suspect in custody

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting two people during a wedding ceremony at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday morning is in police custody after he was “gang tackled” by guests who sprang into action, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street around 10 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark.

The victims — a man and a woman — were rushed to area hospitals to be treated. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The suspected gunman, whose name was not released, was taken into custody after some of the approximately 40 guests at the wedding “gang tackled” him and held him down until police arrived, Roark said.

The incident is not believed to be random.

The criminal investigation has been turned over to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and New Hampshire State Police Major Crime investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

