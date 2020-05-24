2 people shot in separate incidents in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were injured, one seriously, in separate shootings a few blocks apart around the same time in Dorchester Sunday night, officials said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responding to reports of a person shot on Harvard Avenue and found a person with serious injuries who was taken to the hospital, police said.

Around the same time, officers responding to reports of a person shot on Vesta Road found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, and that person was also taken to the hospital, police said.

The shootings are under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

