BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been shot midday in Roxbury, Boston Police confirmed.

The shooting happened at 2990 Washington Street, and the condition of those shot is unknown.

A number of witnesses on the scene said they heard gunfire and saw people running.

Detectives are currently talking to witnesses, and the stretch of Washington Street where the shooting happened is currently closed.

