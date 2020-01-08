RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Raymond, New Hampshire are looking for two people who are wanted on criminal charges in connection with the recent death of a dog.

Brittany Jackson, 29, and Matthew Jackson, 34, are wanted on multiple counts of animal cruelty, according to Raymond police.

The pair are reportedly driving a gold 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van with the New Hampshire license plate number 4088509.

Anyone who sees Brittany or Michael Jackson are asked not to approach them but call Raymond police at 603-895-4747.

