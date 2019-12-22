2 people suffering life-threatening injuries in Abington crash

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into a utility pole in Abington on Sunday, officials said.
The crash occurred around 10 a.ma at the Abington/Brockton line, according to Abington fire officials.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.
