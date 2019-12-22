2 people suffering life-threatening injuries in Abington crash

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into a utility pole in Abington on Sunday, officials said.

The crash occurred around 10 a.ma at the Abington/Brockton line, according to Abington fire officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

AFD responded to Abington/Brockton line for vehicle vs. pole. 2 patients transported with life threatening injuries to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/MVCdTXdmFV — Abington Fire PIO (@AbingtonFDPIO) December 22, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)