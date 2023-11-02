MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to area hospitals Thursday after a car crashed into a business in Marlboro, officials said.

The crash happened on Simarano Drive Thursday afternoon.

Speaking with reporters Thursday night, city fire officials said authorities were first called about an erratic driver in Marlboro around 4:30 p.m. Moments later, officials said, a call came in reporting a car had crashed into a building.

Marlborough Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Christensen said the car ended up traveling down an I-495 off-ramp and through an intersection before slamming into the lobby of IPG Photonics.

“They were traveling highway speeds down the ramp and there were no brake marks,” Christensen said.

First responders arriving on scene found two men inside the car. Christensen said both were unconscious and required “extensive extrication” as they were pinned under the car’s dashboard.

Officials said the driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The passenger was flown to a hospital by helicopter.

Inside IPG Photonics, officials said the crash sprayed shattered glass in the direction of a receptionist. The receptionist, though, did not need to be hospitalized.

While crews cleaned up Thursday night, those on scene said the outcome of this crash could have been worse.

“Very lucky,” Christensen said. “We were surprised that they’re as lucky as they were and at the condition of the vehicle as well.”

Officials said the structure of the building was not compromised.

Board up crews were later spotted on scene around 9 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)