LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to an area hospital Monday after a crash involving a dump truck and minivan in Londonderry, New Hampshire, state police said.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on I-93 south and snarled traffic, with only one lane open for roughly one hour after the crash, according to police.

Police said a dump truck driven by a 69-year-old from Concord, NH was pulling out of an active construction site on the highway and trying to merge with traffic at the time of the crash. Both the dump truck driver and a 31-year-old from Manchester, NH were taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with information to reach out to Trooper Ryan Hajjar by email at Ryan.J.Hajjar@dos.nh.gov or by phone at (603)223-8760.

Image provided by New Hampshire State Police

