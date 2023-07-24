HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter on Monday after an explosion inside a home in Holliston, police said.

Police said emergency crews responded to the home on Westfield Drive shortly before 4 p.m. after a neighbor called 911.

On scene, police said first responders determined the two people, aged 59 and 61, “needed immediate medical attention.”

A woman speaking with 7NEWS said she first heard a boom around 4 p.m. and ran outside to find her neighbor coming out of his home and asking her to call 911.

The neighbor said the man and a friend who was helping him do work on his house had serious burn injuries. The neighbor said she called 911 and tried to help the two men on her lawn while they waited for first responders to arrive.

“It was a very sad incident because he’s my neighbor and I didn’t want anything bad to happen to them but they were both in shock,” the woman said.

In a statement, police said an initial investigation indicated the explosion centered around a home boiler/furnace.

The incident remained under investigation as of around 6 p.m.

SKY7-HD over the scene on Monday afternoon showed several firefighters in the front yard of the home.

Firefighters were still on scene early Monday evening.

