CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital with knife wounds after a fight in the Porter Square area of Cambridge Thursday night, police said.

Cambridge Police Director of Communications and Media Relations Robert Goulston said authorities responded to the scene in the area of 15 White Street around 7:45 p.m.

Law enforcement personnel were later spotted still on scene within the Porter Square Shopping Center, which includes 15 White Street. Police had at least one area taped off with crime tape.

The injuries in this incident were considered non-life-threatening, according to Goulston, and authorities were working to find the person responsible as of around 9 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)