BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews brought two people to the hospital after a stabbing in Roxbury Wednesday, police said. 

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of Dale Street and Washington Street. 

A Boston police spokesperson confirmed two people were stabbed. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening. 

SKY7-HD spotted emergency crews still on scene shortly before 4 p.m. Police had the area taped off with caution tape. 

Police had not made any arrests as of around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox