BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews brought two people to the hospital after a stabbing in Roxbury Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of Dale Street and Washington Street.

A Boston police spokesperson confirmed two people were stabbed. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

SKY7-HD spotted emergency crews still on scene shortly before 4 p.m. Police had the area taped off with caution tape.

Police had not made any arrests as of around 4 p.m.

