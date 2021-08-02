(WHDH) — Two people who traveled from the United States to Canada have been ordered to pay nearly $16,000 each in fines for providing fake COVID-19 vaccination credentials.

As of July 5, fully vaccinated travelers who wish to be considered for the eased quarantine and testing requirements in Canada must electronically submit their proof of vaccination documentation into ArriveCAN prior to arrival at the port of entry, according to the Public Health Agency of canada.

Two passengers arrived in Toronto from the U.S. the week of July 18 and were found to have provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, the PHA said.

They also allegedly were non-compliant with staying at a government-authorized accommodation and on-arrival testing requirements.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, each received four fines totaling 19,720 Canadian dollars each or 15,788 U.S. dollars each.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)