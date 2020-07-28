2 people wanted after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are searching for a man and woman wanted after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 39-year-old Kevin Baker and 35-year-old Lynne Servant after police say they were involved in the incident.

The child is listed in stable condition.

Baker and Servant are facing one count of permitting injury to a child charges each.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 508-676-8511 ext: 260

