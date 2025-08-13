MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Medford responded to a blaze at a house in Medford Wednesday morning.

Five adults and six children live in the house, which is potentially a total loss after the fire, officials said.

Two pets, a dog and a bird, were killed in the fire. No human injuries were reported.

Officials responded to the scene around 6 a.m., and crews were still on scene hours later putting out small flames and hot spots.

