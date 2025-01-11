BOSTON (WHDH) - Two planes made emergency landings at Logan Airport on Saturday morning after dealing with unrelated issues.

Massport says a private plane landed at the airport after reporting smoke in the cockpit.

Soon after, a Cape Air flight reported engine issues.

Both planes landed safely and there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)