Two men pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with flying a drone too close to Logan Airport.

They are charged with trespassing on Boston Harbor’s Long Island, where they allegedly launched the drone.

One man’s attorney said the matter is blown out of proportion.

“This is the type of thing where if this occurred two months ago before the sensitivity of drone activity in New Jersey, we probably wouldn’t be here,” said Michael Martin, an attorney for one of the two men.

Both men were ordered to avoid using drones and to stay away from Long Island until their cases are resolved.