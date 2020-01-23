2 Plymouth North High School students facing charges for imitating viral trend, scorching classroom

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 15-year-old boys are facing charges of attempted arson after a fire was sparked at Plymouth North High School.

The students allegedly imitated a viral trend involving people who record themselves using an iPhone charger and a penny to spark a fire and short an outlet, according to fire officials.

Earlier in the week, the State Fire Marshal issued a warning about the challenge that has been circulating on the popular social media app, Tick-Tock.

The viral videos show teenagers partially inserting phone chargers into outlets then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs.

The outlet then sparks and in some cases ignites a fire.

Plymouth police say these actions are dangerous and will not be tolerated.

Anyone involved will be prosecuted, they said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)