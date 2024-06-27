The stage is set for Thursday night’s Presidential Debate.

A coin flip decided President Biden will stand behind the podium on the right side of the stage and Former President Trump will stand behind the left side podium.

Trump will get the last word. There will be no studio audience; some experts say this will hurt Trump, others say it may help.

“If I’m an adviser, you have to be potentially concerned about the bombastic nature of the former president,” Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton said on CNN. “So absent of an audience, my presumption would be he’ll be a little more toned down. He doesn’t have a crowd to react to some of the things that he may say.”

The microphones will be muted and only turned on for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

“If you look back at the first debate in 2020, it’s clear that it has to be that way,” said former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Phillipe Reines on CNN. “Otherwise they’re just gonna talk over each other.”

7 News pollster Spencer Kimball said with months before the next debate, this could be a gamechanger with lasting implications.

“It’s kind of like game one of the playoff series,” Kimball said. “Everybody’s watching. If you lose game one it doesn’t mean you’re going to lose the series but it’s better to win game one.”

Trump’s team hopes he will focus on issues like inflation, immigration, and crime.

Advisors to President Biden are more interested in discussions about foreign policy and January 6th, but with two candidates already so well known Kimball believes the debate will be over something more simple.”

“I see Biden as trying to show himself as being capable of four more years and why he should be rehired,” he said. “And Trump will try to make this a referendum on the Biden administration of why they should go back to a Trump administration from 2016.”

Thursday’s debate is being hosted by CNN. It begins at 9 p.m. and will be simulcast on 7 News.

