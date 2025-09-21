WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Polar Park employees were treated for superficial injuries suffered during Friday night’s postgame fireworks show.

Fireworks technicians discharged a safety switch after several of the fireworks in the centerfield bank tipped to the side and launched horizontally, towards left field, rather than vertically.

Because each show is under the supervision of Worcester Fire Department and ballpark personnel, no one other than fireworks operators were near the launch site.

One employee, stationed to protect fans by guarding a “safety zone,” received a superficial burn and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. He returned to the ballpark later in the evening.

The second employee was down on the field protecting the grounds when he was hit by debris but stayed on the field after being examined by Emergency Medical Services technicians. No other injuries have been reported.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)