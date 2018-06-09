BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police responded to a pedestrian crash involving police motorcycles in Beacon Hill Saturday afternoon.

Cell phone video captured the moments after two officers on motorcycles collided, hitting a woman who was walking in the Boston Pride Parade, police confirmed Saturday.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told 7News the officers were responding to a medical call when the crash happened at the corner of Beacon Street and Joy Street.

“It looks like an officer was having a medical condition, I think it turned out being more related to the heat. So, the officers were responding to his assistance and I think the two motorcycles clipped each other’s wheels, they went down,” Commissioner Evans said. “There was a woman on the side here, she was an older woman, and she got clipped by the bike going down.”

Both officers were taken to the hospital. One suffered an arm injury while the other injured his shoulder, according to Commissioner Evans.

The woman who was hit is believed to have suffered minor leg injuries. She was also taken to the hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)