2 police officers, firefighter among 6 hospitalized after car hits gas pump in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people, including two police officers and a firefighter, were taken to the hospital Tuesday after an elderly driver slammed into a gas pump in Quincy and set off a fire suppression system, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash at Prestige Gas on Franklin Street found a vehicle that had barreled into one of the pumps, in addition to another car, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

As crews were tending to those involved in the crash, fire suppression chemicals were expelled, covering first responders, the driver, and two pedestrians in the hazardous snow-like substance.

“That was a scary experience,” recalled the driver of the car that the gas pump fell on. “That white powder started coming from the roof of the gas station, the overhang, and everybody started running. I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know if there was going to be an explosion.”

Six people were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries after inhaling the chemicals.

Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Tim Burchill says the driver, whose name was not released, accidentally put his foot on the gas while in reverse.

“He actually had struck another pedestrian walking by and then struck the fuel pump, knocking the fuel pump over into the blue car over there,” Burchill said. “Just created a little havoc for us.”

The gas station remains closed as crews work to repair the pump.

