2 police officers, firefighter among 6 hospitalized after car hits gas pump in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people, including a pair of police officers and a firefighter, were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after an elderly driver slammed into a gas pump in Quincy and set off a fire suppression system, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash at Prestige Gas on Franklin Street found a vehicle that had barreled into one of the pumps, in addition to another car, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

As crews were tending to those involved in the crash, fire suppression chemicals were expelled, covering first responders, the driver, and two pedestrians in the hazardous snow-like substance.

All six individuals are said to have inhaled the chemicals. They were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver, whose name was not released, mistook the gas pedal for the brake, police said.

Crews are working to clean up the mess.

Two police officers and one fire fighter were among those transported. pic.twitter.com/QbRiqzFFyY — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) April 9, 2019

6 people transported to the hospital for breathing in the fire suppressant material set off by a car hitting a gas pump in Quincy. All minor injuries. #7News pic.twitter.com/3EpppqNkxN — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) April 9, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)