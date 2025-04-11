SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house fire in Saugus on Thursday.

Several fire departments responded as the home suffered severe damage.

Saugus firefighters say the homeowner was panicked and disoriented and did not want to leave his dogs.

Official say the homeowner and two police officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Three pets were rescued and are safe.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the state fire marshal.

