2 police officers struck, seriously injured by suspected impaired driver in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Two Deerfield police officers were struck and seriously injured by a suspected impaired driver early Saturday morning.

Deerfield police say officers Timothy Boland and Nick Limoges suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were struck on Greenfield Road around 2 a.m.

The officers struck were able to call for help.

State police and Whatley police responded along with South County EMS and were able to transport the two officers to the hospital.

Boland and Limoges had just placed a motorist under arrest for multiple OUI charges when they were struck by another suspected impaired driver. Police say the driver pulled over had a child in the car at the time.

State police placed the driver of the vehicle who struck the two officers under arrest for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Police say the officers on the side of the road had all of their emergency lights on when they and their cruiser were hit.

The crash remains under investigation.

The driver who struck the officers will face multiple charges at Greenfield District Court.

