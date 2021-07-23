BOSTON (WHDH) - Two police officers and a student were taken to the hospital after a fight broke out on a school bus in Boston on Friday morning, officials said.

The fight involving three students happened on a bus in the area of 245 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain, according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers and students are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver and a bus monitor were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The bus was transporting McKinley School students to the summer learning program at Orchard Gardens School, according to a Boston Public Schools spokesperson.

“Violence of any kind is not tolerated in the Boston Public Schools,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Our buses are an extension of our classrooms.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)