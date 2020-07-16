2 popular New England attractions welcoming back guests with restrictions in place

BOSTON (WHDH) - Families who have been cooped up inside their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic will now be able to visit two popular attractions that began welcoming back guests on Thursday.

The New England Aquarium in Boston and Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire reopened their doors to the public with numerous restrictions in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The aquarium has a one-way flow to allow for social distancing, hand sanitizing stations set up, and enhanced cleaning measures. They are also only allowing just under 15 percent occupancy inside at one time.

Glenn Remick, director of Project Management Exhibits and Planning, says even with the increased safety measures, guests will still be able to enjoy their time at the aquarium.

“We’ve really done all that and tried not to reduce the experience at all,” he said. “Basically, all of our live exhibits are open. We’ve taken out any touch exhibits, and actually opened up the space for more room and better social distancing.”

New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill says she’s looking forward to having people back inside the establishment.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to see lines and hear kids,” she said. “We’re so happy to have the public back visiting us.”

Canobie Lake Park kicked off their 2020 season on Thursday after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to postpone their original reopening date.

Employees could be seen measuring out the space between chairs in the park to ensure social distancing.

Everyone over the age of 3 must wear a face covering unless they are in a mask-free rest area.

Sanitizing stations have also been placed around the park and staff members will be enforcing rules.

A full list of safety guidelines can be found on the Canobie Lake Park and New England Aquarium websites.

