2 pulled from vehicle following Cambridge rollover crash

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing their car on Friday night in Cambridge, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a rollover crash on Brattle and Fayerweather streets sometime after 7 p.m. found two occupants in the vehicle and removed them from the wreckage, according to a post from the Cambridge Police Department’s Twitter page.

Both were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Police and @CambridgeMAFire have responded to Brattle and Fayerweather Street for a vehicle that rolled over following a crash. Fayerweather Street has been temporarily shut down. Expect delays in the area. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/XvFqahhdSy — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) January 16, 2021

