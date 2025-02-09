WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two dogs from a local shelter are participating in this year’s Puppy Bowl after finding their forever homes.

Siblings Jetty and Archie are now living in happy homes but got the chance to reunited at the competition. The two pups will be on the opposite sides of the fence Sunday as they compete against each other on teams Ruff and Fluff.

The pair, better known by their Puppy Bowl names “Lex Woofer” and “Bark Kent” were fostered in Waltham with the Woburn-based rescue group Great Dog Rescue New England.

Since being adopted, one now lives in Maine and the other in New York.

“Both are sweet lovely cuddly puppies but they’re also wild little puppies that want to be raucous good puppies getting into things they shouldn’t get into,” said Erin Barnicle, of Great Dog Rescue New England. “But they really are sweet good puppies.”

The two brothers were picked to play during a casting call for pups.

Great Dog Rescue is a shelterless rescue, meaning they rely on foster families in Massachusetts to take care of dogs before they find a forever home.

“The rescue is basically about rehoming as many dogs as possible and the founder she said to me once ‘I won’t stop until every dog has a home,'” Barnicle said. “I think in rescue that’s what everyone’s mission is.”

Organizers say the opportunity for Jetty and Archie to compete means much more than just time in the spotlight.

“The Puppy Bowl is an incredible opportunity for any rescue that participates,” she said.

For the rest of February, Great Dog Rescue New England is offering discounted adoption fees for dogs that have been in foster care for a year or more.

Learn more here: https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?name=looking+for+love&shelter_id%5B0%5D=MA224&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

